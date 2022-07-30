Serie A title could be decided by playoff match

THE Italian championship could be decided by a play-off should two teams finish level on points in Serie A.

This was after the governing FIGC approved the tiebreaker method at a meeting in Rome on Wednesday.

A playoff will take place should two teams be equal on points, rather than previous tiebreakers such as goal difference or head-to-head record.

Should the playoff be level after 90 minutes, a penalty shootout —- without extra-time —- will decide the destination of the title.(dpa/NAN)

First published Jun. 29 2022 @ 17:10 GMT | C.E