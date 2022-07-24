SGF condemns killing if Ishaya Babakano

BOSS Mustapha, secretary to the government of the Federation, has condemned in strong terms the killing of Ishaya BabaKano, deputy leader, Song Local Government Area representing Gudu Mboi Ward of Adamawa State, who was murdered by unknown gun men in his house yesterday; while his son who was shot during the attack is recuperating in a hospital.

Mustapha assured that security agencies are being mobilized to bring the perpetuators of this dastardly act to justice.

He called on the people to remain calm and vigilant while requesting them to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely information to avert a reccurence.

While commiserating with the government and people of Adamawa State, the deceased family, friends and associates, he prayed to God to grant eternal repose to the soul of the departed, a statement from Willie Bassey, director, Information, SGF Office, said on Saturday, July 23.

