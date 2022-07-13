SGF visits family of pastor whose sons were gunned down

Hits: 4

THE Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has visited the Kwarhi, Mararabar Mubi of Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State to commiserate with the family of the EYN Pastor, Rev Daniel Umaru, whose sons were killed by gunmen.

On July 6, 2022, Umaru’s two sons were shot dead and his teenage daughter was abducted but released after a “huge ransom” was paid.

The reverend, who was shot during the attack, is still receiving treatment at the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola.

Boss Mustapha and his entourage arrived at the EYN Headquarters at 2:33 pm on Monday.

He said that his visit was at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari, who asked him to sympathize with Umaru, his family, church, and the community.

The SGF and his entourage were received by Vice President, EYN Church, Rev. Anthony Adlea.

In his response, Adlea said he appreciated the SGF’s visit and thanked the President for sending the SGF to commiserate with them.

The cleric encouraged Federal Government to seek foreign support to stem the tide of rising insecurity in the country.

-Daily Trust

