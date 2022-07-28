Sheggz gives in to Bella’s charm￼

After four days in the BBNaija level one house, Sheggz seems to have given in to Bella’s beauty and charm.

Sheggz and Bella look like they are on their way to beginning a possible romance in the level two house.

Two nights back, while getting cozy in bed, Sheggz called Bella beautiful and decided to shoot his shot.

In not so many words, Sheggz admitted he is interested in Bella but confessed he needed Bella to show him she was open to his advances.

“If a girl says to me she’s not down, I won’t go hard. It’s different when someone says hmmm, let me see. It’s enough to think she’s considering it. The woman has to give the man something to hold on to,” he said as the two reclined in bed.

Bella told him it was a little too early for that conversation saying, “I’m not ready to do that in this house. You do realise that this is the third day? Also, I’m not easy.”

Sheggz said he was well aware of Bella’s submission and insisted he was interesting in getting difficult women.

Bella didn’t seem to shut Sheggz down and seemed to enjoy their conversation.

The pair has been inseparable, showing up in the lounge area in unplanned colour-cordinated outfits, holding hands, and flirting, while their fellow level one housemates prepared breakfast in the background.

-The Nation

KN