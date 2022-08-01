Sokoto Commissioner dumps PDP for APC￼

SOKOTO Commissioner for Careers and Security Matters Col Garba Moyi (Rtd) has left the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Moyi announced this shortly after the party received Hon. Kalanjeni and his Counclilors, who also dumped the PDP to join APC.

The ex-Commissioner accused Sokoto PDP of lacking in trust, focus and determine to change the State.

from giving Sokoto people efficient and good governance for development.

According to him: “I have noted with joy to the legacies and antecedents of the quality leadership by Senator Wamakko thus endeared me not to jettison his unequalled track records.

” It is a thing of pride to have someone like Sarkin Yamman Sokoto and should be supported by people like me to successfully undertake the affairs of Sokoto APC to victory.

” He is truly the kind of politician whose sense of fraternity as well vision and mission remain impeccable and cannot be separated from the party’s ideology of building hope, progress and prosperity for citizens in Sokoto state and country.”

Senator Aliyu Wamakko, who received Moyi at his residence, urged him to work hard for the party’s victory in the East Senatorial district and the State in 2023.

-The Nation

