Sokoto NBA felicitates with Maikyau on emergence as President 

THE Sokoto State Branch of the (NBA) has congratulated its newly elected President, Mr Yakubu Maikya SAN, for winning with a landslide victory.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state Chairman of the association, Mr Muhammad Nuhu, and issued to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

Nuhu said: “The Branch appreciates and thank each and every member of the branch for standing out for one of us.

“We thank most sincerely the young lawyers of the branch, the elders, leaders, silks, seniors, our other colleagues and members of the Executive Committee of the branch.

“We are profoundly thanking them for their enthusiasm, dedication and commitment to the YC project.

“Maikyau SAN counted greatly on our support for him and we have the belief that he will not take it for granted.

“We hope and pray that he will be known as the Nigerian President of the Bar and as the best president ever of the Bar.”

The chairman said that the emergence of Maiykyau has heralded a new beginning for the association.

Nuhu further described the new NBA helmsman as a “tested, trusted, dedicated and committed legal luminary.

“He has uncommon penchant for professionalism, patriotism and adherence to ethics.

“We are hopeful that his tenure would bring more glad tidings to the members, the association, judiciary and the country at large.

“While profoundly congratulating him, we are looking forward to a robust working relationship to turn a new page for the NBA.”

Maiykyau had polled a total of 22,342 votes at the NBA poll conducted on July 16..

He defeated two other contenders, Messrs Joe-Kyari Gadzama (SAN), Chairman of the NBA Securities Agencies Relations Committee; and Jonathan Taidi, a former General Secretary of the NBA. (NAN)

A.I