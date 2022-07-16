SON seeks closer collaboration with NCS to fight substandard products

THE Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has sought closer collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in the fight against the importation of substandard products in the country.

A statement issued by SON indicated that its Director-General, Malam Farouk Salim, made the request when he visited Col. Hameed Ali, NCS Comptroller-General, in Lagos on Friday.

According to Salim, the robust 11-year cooperation between SON and NCS has borne many fruits over the last decade.

The statement indicated that the SON helmsman spoke during a visit to the Comptroller General of NCS, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd.).

He emphasised the strategic role played by the NCS in the fight against the importation of substandard products and acknowledged the historical support given to his organisation.

He requested for more strategic engagement in the light of their recent return to the ports.

Responding, Ali agreed that synergy between critical government agencies at the ports would greatly enhance efficiency and would do much good in protecting the nation as well as its citizens.

Ali emphasised the need for SON to upgrade its information technology infrastructure to enable a smooth interface with the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS) II platform of the NCS.

He promised to do all in his power to make this a reality while also requesting for customs officers to be trained in ISO certifications.

The meeting reaffirmed the readiness and willingness of the NCS to discharge its statutory responsibilities of protecting the national economy through trade facilitation, revenue generation and anti-smuggling activities.

Both outfits agreed to provide the needed support toward safeguarding the nation from the importation of substandard goods through mutual collaboration.(NAN)

