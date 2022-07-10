Southampton boss heaps plaudits on ‘intelligent and versatile’ Aribo￼

Hits: 8

SOUTHAMPTON manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl, has heaped plaudits on the club’s new signing, Joe Aribo.

The Saints announced the arrival of the versatile midfielder on Saturday night.

Aribo, who penned a four-year contract, linked up with Southampton from Scottish Premiership giants Glasgow Rangers.

“Joe is a player with many qualities to his game, and we are very excited to welcome him to the squad in time for the pre-season trip to Austria,”Hasenhuttl told the club’s official website.

“We believe Joe can bring energy and creativity to our side. Feeling comfortable in so many different positions is very helpful for a manager and shows he has a high level of football intelligence, with the ability to take on new information quickly.

“He has played a lot of games already in his career, at a very high level, and his performances in the Europa League prove he has the quality to play in the Premier League. This is a big ambition for him, and he is hungry to show everybody he can do it.”

Aribo joined Rangers in 2019 from Charlton Athletic and helped the Gers captured their first league title in 10 years the following season.

The player also lifted the Scottish Cup, and was a runner-up in last season’s UEFA Europa League in which he scored in the final.

He spent the last three seasons at Ibrox, scoring 26 goals in 149 appearances, and no one played more top-level football in the past 12 months than the Nigerian who made 70 appearances for both club and country in the 2021/22 season.

Speaking of his move, Aribo said: “It’s an amazing club with a lot of history here, and it’s a good plan with what’s to come next. I’m really excited for the journey.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world. I’ve been watching it since I was a young boy, it’s always been a goal for me to play here and show what I can do on this stage.

“It’s an amazing feeling, a dream come true. This is where I’ve wanted to be since I was a child growing up playing, so to say that I’m here now is really exciting.”

-The Guardian

KN