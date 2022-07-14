Sri Lankan President failed to submit resignation letter – Parliament Speaker

POLITICAL tensions remained high in Sri Lanka on Thursday as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa failed to submit his promised resignation letter to the speaker of parliament.

Speaker, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that he had still not received a letter of resignation from Rajapaksa on Thursday, in spite having received assurances it would reach him by Wednesday night.

According to police, there were overnight clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters outside Sri Lanka’s parliament in Colombo which left some 42 people injured.

One soldier reportedly had his rifle and 60 rounds of ammunition seized by a mob of protesters, and crowds remained in the area until well after midnight in spite a curfew being in place

The curfew was lifted at dawn on Thursday and no other major incidents or fresh protests were reported.

However, protesters continued to occupy the official residence and office of both the president and the prime minister.

The prime minister’s private residence was burnt down during the protests on Saturday.

Following the departure of Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed acting president.

However, protesters see him as a close ally of Rajapaksa and are demanding he steps down.

According to police, overnight clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters outside Sri Lanka’s parliament in Colombo left some 42 people injured.

Wickremesinghe, has offered to step down from his post as prime minister and to appoint a replacement nominated by parliament.

Meanwhile,the speaker of parliament is due to meet with political leaders on Thursday to consider the proposal.

A parliamentary vote to select a new president has been scheduled for July 20, pending Rajapaksa’s formal resignation.(dpa/NAN)

C.E