IN line with its statutory provisions of ensuring that the demands of justice are met in all ramifications, the state Ministry of Justice has unveiled some government policy thrust to revamp the administration of criminal justice in the state. The State Attorney general and Commissioner for Justice Prof. Chika Ifemeje gave an insight on some government judicial policies while receiving a delegation of the Nnewi Catholic Diocesan Justice Development and Peace Caritas in Awka. Prof. Ifemeje acknowledged Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s judicial friendly posture aimed at ensuring justice for all. The commissioner noted with delight the State Executive Council’s approval for the establishment of virtual hearing facilities in 20 courts in the state for administration of criminal matters. Expressing delight that her pet project has been approved by the State Executive Council, she asked for the release of funds to set the ball rolling. The Attorney General outlined the imperatives of the innovation to ease the delays in conveying inmates to courts, mitigating security challenges and curbing the high rate of awaiting trial cases. She made reference to a Supreme Court judgment in favour of the use of the virtual hearing technique in public litigations participation of all for the participation of all interested parties in criminal litigations. On the issue of granting prerogative of mercy to inmates in the correctional centres, Prof. Ifemeje noted that the recommendations made to the governor for the pardoning of over 200 inmates in the correctional centres have been resubmitted for considerations after some considerations and logistics were fine-tuned. The commissioner also spoke on government’s commitment toward ensuring that the provision of the child correctional services in the state is anchored on rehabilitating the inmates, taking care of their medical needs and providing skills for them. According to her, I noted that the establishment of the child correctional centre and my idea of embracing it as my pet project is to isolate the child offenders from the adult offenders. The spokesperson of the delegation and the JDPC Nnewi Good Governance Project Officer, Mr. Onyebuchi Ololo conveyed the support of the commission toward the provision of child correctional services in the state, expressing concern toward the implementation of the administration of criminal justice law. Mr. Ololo called for sustained campaign toward the implementation of the violence against persons prohibition law and other beneficial laws of the state required to assist the Caritas Social Justice unit. He advocated for policy education and legal framework implementation, government facility ownership and closer observation monitoring of government projects within all sectors. The manager further commended the positive contributions of the Justice Ministry and all its sister agencies in promoting the rule of law in the state.

