S’West women to FG: We want specific budgetary funding

RATHER than the usual lump empowerment budget, women leaders from the Southwestern states during the weekend asked the federal government to create a specific funding line in its yearly budgets for economic empowerment.

In their various remarks at a one-day policy dialogue on Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) intervention and programming in the South-West states of Oyo, Ondo, and Lagos, held in Ibadan, the women leaders stressed the need for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to prioritise women economic empowerment as part of their policy priority.

The event was organised by the Partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Development (PAWED) Nigeria.

In her remarks Ondo Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Adebunmi Osadahun said that women must be the target of development efforts if the nation is to be regarded as a developed nation

The representative of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, Mrs. Titi Asabia in her contribution said women need to be enlightened to grab empowerment opportunities and leadership positions that come their way.

Also speaking, National Vice Chairperson, NACCIMA Business Women Group, Mrs. Funmilayo Ade-Ojo tasked the government to continue to provide opportunities for women’s participation in commerce and governance.

Oyo State Coordinator for the Association of Women in Trade and Agriculture, Mrs. Abiola Njoku said the challenges women face in being empowered economically will be abated if they enjoy the ease of doing business.

She added that adequate and timely release of funds for women empowerment will to a long way in improving their socioeconomic wellbeing and ability to contribute effectively to the economy of their States.

-Daily Trust

KN