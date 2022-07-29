Tailor gets 12 strokes for possession of codeine syrup

A Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Friday, ordered that a 20-year-old tailor, Abubakar Sani be given 12 strokes of the cane for being in possession of one bottle of codeine syrup.

Sani, who lives at Fagge Quarters Kano, was convicted for constituting public nuisance and being in possession of codeine syrup.

Magistrate Farouk Ibrahim-Umar also sentenced Sani to two months imprisonment without option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Malam Aminu Dandago informed the court that the convict committed the offence on June 16, at Fagge Quarters Kano.

He said that on the same date at about 9 p.m, Sani was arrested by a team of policemen attached to the Fagge Police Division Kano while on patrol at Fagge Quarters Kano.

The police said that Sani was caught with one bottle of codeine syrup suspected to be intoxicant.

Dandago said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 183 and 391(A) of the Penal Code.(NAN)

KN