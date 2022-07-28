Take one steps at a time – lawyer advises new wigs

A Lagos-based rights activist and lawyer, Mr Anthony Makolo, on Thursday advised new entrants into the legal profession to be focused in the pursuit of their dreams.

Makolo, Founder of Makoko Anthony Foundation for Indigent Inmates, gave the advice following Wednesday’s call to bar of 1507 graduands of the Nigerian Law School.

He spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Makolo urged the new lawyers to be dedicated to the Bar and be committed to the development of the country.

“It is a great feat that the legal profession is witnessing yet another large turnout of young lawyers into the legal space.

“I commend the Council on Legal Education as well as the Body of Benchers for making this to come to fruition,” he told NAN.

He said that the new entrants should note that the journey to the top would not be easy.

“Although they have all emerged triumphant in the Bar final examination, I must add that the legal journey has just begun.

“It is, therefore, instructive that every entrant imbibes the virtue of “one step at a time” rather than seeking to rush to the top.

“There is no short cut to success; it is a journey which must begin with the right step, and the new entrants must take this to heart,” he said.

Makolo also urged the new lawyers to undergo necessary tutelage that would help them to grow in the profession.

“It does not stop at wearing your wig and gown to become a good leader, it is pertinent that you first learn to follow,” he added.

Makoko told NAN that good tutelage formed the bed rock of effective legal practice. (NAN)

A.I