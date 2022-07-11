Taraba family laments gruesome killing of sons, cousin, others￼

Hits: 6

THE family of Kitan are still in shock over the killing of their two sons and cousins by bandits in Jenuwa Gida Nyicwu village in Takum Local Council of Taraba State.



Narrating how the two brothers, Rimamshong Kitan, 42 and Rikrum Kitan, 32 went to the farm and did not return home, the brother of the deceased, Danladi Kitan, said their remains are yet to be recovered.



As if that was not enough, a cousin, Rimamyang Ezekiel Kitan and a fresh graduate of the Taraba State University, Sunday Adi, whom Danladi described as a “ good neighbour” was also hacked to death by bandits, terrorising the communities in Ussa and Takum councils.



Like the two deceased brothers, Adi and Ezekiel were allegedly killed on their farms.



Adi was said to have been waiting for his call-up letter from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for his mandatory service when bandits truncated his dreams.



While the remains of his cousin and that of Adi, have been recovered and buried, Danladi and his family members lamented that the reverse had been the case with their two sons.



The family, who are seeking government intervention, expressed sadness that all efforts to recover the corpse of their two sons have failed.



They also lamented that the state government is not doing much to frustrate bandits’ activities in the state, stressing the need for the government at the centre to wade in.



Other members of the communities, who have been victims of terror, also lamented neglect by the government and tasked the government to protect them.

Reacting, the chairman of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr. Isaiah Magaji Jirapye, said: “The attacks, which have taken place unabatedly, have resulted in the death of many innocent people while several commuters also fall victims.



“CAN cannot fold its arm and watch innocent people killed. If the government cannot guarantee the security of the people then the people should be allowed to protect themselves.”

-The Guardian

KN