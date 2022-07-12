Tecno’s phone market share crosses 50%￼

Hits: 3

ORIGINAL equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecno, at the weekend in Lagos said it controls over 50 per cent of the market share of both smart and feature devices market.

In a chat on the sidelines of the unveiling Tecno Camon 19 in Lagos, one of its top officials who craved anonymity said its three brands, Tecno, Infinx and itel, are the choices of most Nigerians because they are not only pocket-friendly without compromising quality but are manufactured with the customers in mind.

He said: “We control the mobile devices market in Nigeria. All our brands, Tecno, Infinx and itel are the delight of Nigerians. Our smart devices are top-notch with the latest technology. It is also the same with our feature phones. So, we are doing well.”

General Manager of Tecno, Jack Guo, said the Tecno Camon 19 series is the answer for consumers around the world who are seeking a premium smartphone that combines style and performance with an elevated photographic experience.

“We’re very proud to introduce the Tecno Camon 19 series, which continues to reinforce Tecno’s commitment to exploring more possibilities in the fusion of technology, innovation, and design,” Guo said.

PR Manager Tecno West Africa, Vincent Uzoegbu, said Tecno is the brand of the people. “To us, we are not just making smartphones, we are making companions, best friends for our consumers, devices that make their lives easier and help them achieve their goals,” he said.

Guo said with its unique Super Night Portrait mode, the Camon 19 phone stands out from its predecessors, adding that its sensor and lens work together to turn portraits taken in low-light conditions into ones that are bright, contrast, and sharp while also removing visual artefacts (also known as “noise”).

“With its industry-first 64MP main camera and an RGBW sensor/glass lens co-developed with Samsung, the Camon 19 Pro’s super night camera sets new standards for accurately capturing bright, clear images and portraits in less-than-optimal lighting situations. This is accomplished by employing a sensor system that mimics the focus of a human eye and allows for exceptional light processing, along with a glass lens that increases the light intake by more than 208 percent and significantly increases the brightness of the image,” Uzoegbu added.

The event, which was held at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos was attended by dignitaries from the technology and the entertainment industries, as well as financial stakeholders.

Launching the phone in Nigeria, Tecno introduced the phone with a fashion show, drawing similarities between high fashion and technology. The models were celebrities who beamed as they carried the Tecno Camon 19 with pride.

