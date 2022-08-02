Teenager killed as Israel seizes Palestinian militant on West Bank

A 17-year-old boy was shot during an Israeli military operation on the West Bank and died later in hospital, the Palestinian Health Ministry has reported.

According to the Israeli military, Israeli security forces opened fire following an attack by several armed Palestinians in Jenin in the northern West Bank late on Monday.

They said two persons suspected of terrorism had been detained during the operation.

According to Israeli media reports, they were Bassem Saadi, the leader of the militant Palestinian organisation Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and an assistant.

The PIJ’s military wing, the Saraya al-Quds (Al-Quds Brigades), which was active in the Gaza Strip, responded by saying that “all fighters are on high alert and ready to respond.’’

The Israeli military reacted by cordoning off areas on the edge of the strip, saying on Tuesday that this was in response to a direct threat and to prevent a possible attack on civilians.

Several roads leading into Gaza had been blocked off, rail traffic between border cities suspended and a beach close to the Gaza Strip closed.

The Erez border crossing was also closed to Palestinian workers and journalists. (dpa/NAN)

A.I