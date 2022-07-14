Tinubu 2023: Project 37 activates campaigns in 774 LGAs

A political support group, Project 37 for Tinubu- Shettima, says it has activated campaigns in the 774 local government areas in the country.

Project 37 says the move will ensure the emergence of Sen. Bola Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima as president and vice president, come 2023.

Project 37 is one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) political support groups, campaigning for the election of Tinubu and Shettima in next year’s general election.

Mr Mark Nsimbehe, the National Coordinator of the group, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, also noted that Project 37 had also activated its political support base in all the 36 states and the FCT.

“As a group of like minds ready to return Nigeria to her place of pride, we have activated our political support base in all the 36 states and the FCT.

“We have also taken our campaigns to the 774 local government areas to ensure our ambition is achieved.’’

Nsimbehe who congratulated Shettima from the North East, for been chosen by Tinubu as his running mate, said that the selection of the former banker was an added advantage to the campaign.

He said that the choice of Shettima from a zone ravaged by Boko Haram terrorists was an indication of the Tinubu-Shettima candidacy to end insurgency in the country.

He also noted that the achievements of Shettima as Borno governor were there for all to see in spite of devastating effect of Boko Haram insurgents.

“Shettima was able to rebuild many schools and homes that were destroyed and he ensured that internally displace persons returned to their homes.

“Indeed the choice of our great party APC is commendable and has been welcomed by many Nigerians.

“Project 37 is a National political support group with a mandate to support and work for the actualisation of Tinubu- Shettima presidency in the forthcoming general election.”

According to him, Tinubu’s knowledge of the economy and Shettima’s banking knowledge will go a long way in propelling the country to economic prosperity.

He added that Tinubu’s achievements as governor of Lagos State made the state financially stable and viable with an unprecedented Internally Generated Revenue.

Nsimbehe frowned at the unjustified criticism of the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket, adding that Nigerian should only concern themselves with competence, and ignore religious sentiments in order for the country to move forward. (NAN)

C.E