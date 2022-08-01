Tinubu, a leader Nigeria needs now, says Ajaka￼

THE Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, has said the party’s presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is the leader Nigeria needs to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Ajaka spoke a town hall meeting with young Nigerians in Diaspora in the United Kingdom (UK) at the Lambeth Town Hall in London.

The APC chieftain listed the qualities the next President must possess, saying Asiwaju Tinubu stands shoulder higher than other presidential candidates.

He said: “Nigeria needs a bridge builder who is accommodating, resilient, with a vast knowledge of the people cutting across all regions, and sees every Nigerian as his fellow countryman, irrespective of our differences, for a rebirth of our hope in our country.

“Nigeria needs a patriotic leader who can give others outside his geo-political zone, tribe and religion equal opportunity for self-actualisation and service to the nation. He should be a leader with a firm belief in the potentialities of the country.”

Of the three frontline presidential candidates, Ajaka said Asiwaju Tinubu remains the leader the country needs at this critical time.

The APC chief maintained that the party’s presidential candidate is perfectly fit to lead the country as from 2023.

He said: “Asiwaju Tinubu, the former executive governor of Lagos State, Nigeria’s economic and commercial centre; a former high-ranking senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and National Leader of the APC before his election as the presidential candidate of the party, is undoubtedly the man with these sterling qualities.

“Tinubu is blessed with a robust and fruitful relationship with Nigerians across the geo-political zones and indeed every state. His investment in making relationships stands him out as the best bridge builder that Nigeria needs now. His passion for youth development and engagement makes him different from others.

“I am convinced beyond every reasonable doubt that it is only Asiwaju Tinubu who understands the youth better that can give our youths and indeed the young people in the Diaspora the opportunity to participate and contribute to the rebirth of a new Nigeria.

“He has the advantage of combining both legislative and executive experiences for a more united and prosperous Nigeria, which other candidates do not have. As a governor in the Southwest Nigeria, Asiwaju Tinubu had equal to none and employed the services of Nigerians from other states to serve in his Exco. He laid sustainable policies that have continued to attract both local and international investments to Lagos state, while the people and government of the state get empowered economically.”

-The Nation

KN