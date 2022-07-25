TotalEnergies begins production from 50,000bpd Ikike field

TOTALEnergies, OML99 operator (40 per cent), has announced the start of production from the Ikike field, in Nigeria.

TotalEnergies made the announcement in a statement posted on its website and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

The Ikike project is a Joint Venture between TotalEnergies and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (60 per cent).

According to the statement, located 20 kilometers off the coast, at a depth of about 20 meters, the Ikike platform is tied back to the existing Amenam offshore facilities through a 14 km multiphase pipeline.

The statement said it would deliver peak production of 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of 2022.

“The Ikike project leverages existing facilities to keep costs low, and is designed to minimise greenhouse gas emissions: estimated at less than 4kg CO2e/boe.

“They will contribute to reducing the average carbon intensity of TotalEnergies’ upstream portfolio,” it said.

The statement added that 95 per cent of hours were worked locally; the jacket as well as the topside modules were entirely built and integrated by local contractors.

“TotalEnergies is pleased to start production at Ikike, which was launched a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic, and whose success owes a lot to the full mobilisation of the teams.

“By tapping discoveries close to existing facilities, this project fits the company’s strategy of focusing on low-cost and low-emission oil projects,” said Henri-Max Ndong-Nzue, Senior Vice President Africa, Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies.

NAN reports that TotalEnergies has been present in Nigeria for more than 60 years and employs today more than 1,800 people across different business segments.

Nigeria is one of the main contributing countries to TotalEnergies’ hydrocarbon production where the Company produced 240,000 boe/d in 2021.

TotalEnergies also operates an extensive distribution network which includes about 540 service stations in the country. (NAN)

