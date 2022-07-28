Trader jailed 10 months for stealing friend’s N140,000

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Thursday sentenced a 29-year-old trader, Gaza Sunday, to ten months imprisonment for stealing N140,000 from his friend’s bank account.

Sunday, who lives in Tuganmaji village, Abuja pleaded guilty to criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, cheating and theft and begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Mr Sulyman Ola, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of 40,000.

Ola also ordered the convict to pay back complainant N140, 000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada told the court that the complainant, Abdulkarim Muhammad of the same address reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station, Abuja on July 20.

Ogada said that on July 7 at about 1 p.m, the convict borrowed the complainant’s Samsung Galaxy A51 cell phone to make a call.

He said the convict absconded with the complainant ‘s cell phone to an unknown destination and transferred N140,000 from his Zenith bank account.

The prosecutor said the convict transferred the amount and spent it.

Ogada said that during police investigation the cell phone was tracked and the convict was arrested but all efforts made to recover the money failed.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections, 309, 312, 322 and 287 of Penal Code.(NAN)

