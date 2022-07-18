A Magistrates’ Court in Jos on Monday sentenced 3 traders, Haruna Adamu 23, Hassan Usman 25 and John Peter 21, to six months imprisonment for illegal possession of firearms

The Magistrate, Tapmwa Gotep sentenced the traders after they pleaded guilty.

Gotep said for conspiracy each convict was to pay N10,000 fine each and another N10,000 for illegal possession of firarms and in default to spend 6 months in prison, the sentence to run consecutively.

Gotep said the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such act.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Monday Dabit told the court that the convicts were arrested at a check point on April 16, by police men

The prosecutor told the court that the convicts conspired and hide the ammunition inside a gallon.

Dabit said the offence contravened the provisions of section 59 of Plateau Penal Code Law and 27(1)(B)(Ii) of firearms (NAN)

