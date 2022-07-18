Train Attack: ex MILAD begs Niger Gov to rescue son, wife, four kids￼

FORMER Military Administrator of Benue and Kano States, General Idris Garba, has called on Niger Governor Abubakar Sani- Bello to rescue his son, daughter in-law and their four children abducted months ago during terrorists attack on Abuja – Kaduna train.

He said he has been truamatised and having sleepless nights over the incident.

General Garba stated this weekend when he received the Governor on a sympathy visit in his Kaduna residence.

Speaking on behalf of the traumatised former Governor, one of his family members, Mr. Garba, said they have been going through lots of nightmares since the incident occurred.

He said: “The agonising incident is causing sleepless nights to members of the family. We, therefore, urge the state government to do everything possible to rescue the kidnapped children and grandchildren of the family.”

While commending Governor Bello for the visit and concern over the unfortunate incident, Garba listed family members in captivity of the terrorists as son, Abubakar Idris Garba; his wife Maryam Bobbo and his four children: Ibrahim, Fatima, Imran and Zainab.

The Governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, lamented the insecurity in the country.

He stated that the Abuja -Kaduna train attack by bandits marked another sad moment in the fight against terrorism in the country.

He appealed to the families of General Garba, who is also the Wazirin Lapai and other families whose loved ones were abducted to have confidence in the ability of the government to rescue their dear ones.

-The Nation

KN