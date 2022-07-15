FRANKIE de Jong’s agent has told Manchester United the Netherlands midfielder, 25, is open to leaving Barcelona but does not want to move to Old Trafford.

Barcelona have told De Jong they want him to leave the club to join Manchester United.

Barca are considering leaving De Jong out of the squad for their US tour in a bid to get him to agree a move to the Red Devils.

Real Madrid have set their sights on signing 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has also been linked with Liverpool.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo is set to turn down a lucrative offer to join a Saudi Arabian club, with Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid interested in the Portugal forward, 37.

Juventus have approached Arsenal about signing Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes, 24, to replace Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, who is expected to join Bayern Munich.

England Under-21s right-back Djed Spence, 21, is expected to complete his protracted transfer from Middlesbrough to Tottenham Hotspur with a fee of about £12m having been agreed.

Barcelona have been linked with England Under-19s midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, 18, who has one year left on his Aston Villa contract.

Arsenal are working on a deal to sign versatile Ukraine left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, 25, from Manchester City.

Arsenal are also exploring the option of signing Spanish left-back Sergio Gomez, 21, from Anderlecht. If they bring in Zinchenko or Gomez then Nuno Tavares could leave, with Marseille interested in the 22-year-old Portuguese left-back.

Leeds United are close to agreeing terms on a 25m euros (£21m) deal with Paris St-Germain to sign French striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, 20.

Newcastle United are preparing a £20m bid for Leeds United midfielder Jack Harrison, but the Elland Road club will want a bigger fee for the 25-year-old Englishman.

Everton’s English defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 20, will join PSV Eindhoven on a season-long loan.

Ajax have made an offer for Rangers’ Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey, 22, amid interest from Premier League clubs including Brighton.

Chelsea end interest in Ronaldo

Talks are ongoing between Arsenal and the representatives of Leicester’s Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25.

Arsenal are also interested in Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta, but have not yet submitted an offer for the Brazil midfielder, 24.

Everton remain in talks with Wolves over signing English midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, 22, after a £25m bid was rejected last week.

Newcastle United are looking at different targets after giving up on signing Real Sociedad and Sweden forward Alexander Isak, 22, and France winger Moussa Diaby, 23, from Bayer Leverkusen, because of the fees and wage demands.

Bayern Munich’s Germany winger Leroy Sane, 26, has been offered to Real Madrid.

Paris St-Germain are interested in Benfica’s Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos, 21, and Reims’ French striker Hugo Ekitike, 20.

PSG also want to sign 21-year-old French midfielder Khephren Thuram, son of France legend Lilian Thuram, from Nice.

West Ham have offered Sassuolo 40m euros (£33.9m) for Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca, 23, while PSG have bid 35m euros (£29.7m).

AC Milan are set to offer Portugal winger Rafael Leao a new long-term contract as they are reluctant to sell the 23-year-old to Chelsea for anything less than £127m.

Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 35, is set to sign for Italian Serie B side Como after leaving Monaco.

Southampton and Leicester are interested in English centre-back Levi Colwill, who spent last season on loan at Huddersfield. The 19-year-old has not asked for a permanent move from Chelsea but seeks clarity on his long-term future.

Crystal Palace could join the race to bring in Colwill, while Arsenal, Brighton and Everton are also interested. (Mail)

Talks are ongoing between Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield over midfielder Lewis O’Brien, 23, and left-back Harry Toffolo, 26, with newly promoted Forest having submitted bids for the Terriers’ English duo.

American centre-back Auston Trusty is closing in on a loan move to Birmingham City when he arrives at Arsenal. The Gunners signed the 23-year-old in January but he remained with Colorado Rapids on loan until this summer.

