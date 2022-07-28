Two gunmen held in Imo￼

POLICE in Imo State have apprehended two gunmen at Avu in Owerri West council of the state.

The two suspects, Yahaya Samaila, 23, and Saminu Abubakar, 24, both of Kware local government area of Sokoto State, were said to be among those terrorising the residents within Ama-Hausa Extension area at Avu.

Police spokesman Michael Abattam said yesterday that the suspects were apprehended in the aftermath of the mandate of the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, to the Command’s tactical teams to raid all criminal enclaves including uncompleted buildings, motor parks, brothels, Indian hemp outlets and moribund school buildings.

Aligning with the Commissioner of Police directive, he said further that the Command’s tactical teams raided a criminals’ hideout at Avu and arrested the two suspects while others escaped.

Gun, master keys, hemp and other items were reportedly found on the suspects.

Abattam said: “They both made useful statements confessing using the recovered bunch of master keys to steal parked vehicles and also to unlock people’s shops and steal their wares mostly at night.

“Investigation is ongoing and efforts are in top gear to arrest the other suspects,” he said.

-The Nation

KN