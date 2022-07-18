U.S. Rep mum bags traditional title in Kwara

OBA Abdulraheem Adeoti, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Ologbomona of Igbomina land in Kwara, would confer a traditional title on Bolade Owolewa as Iyalode of Omu-Oran.

A statement by the Installation Planning Committee Chairman, Chief Sa’adu Owolewa, on Monday in Irepodu Local Government Area of Kwara, said the ceremony is slated for July 22, at Ile Owolewa of Igangun Compound, Omu-Aran, by 4 p.m.

He described the title as the highest-ranked female chieftain in Yoruba communities.

“Bolade Owolewa is the mother of Nigeria-American shadow representative of the United States House of Representatives from the District of Columbia,” he said.

According to the statement, dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria are expected to grace the occasion.

It added that Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara and the Emir of Kaiama, Alhaji Mu’azu Shehu Omar, would grace the ceremony.

According to the chairman, the guests will be entertained at Omu-Aran City Hall Complex. (NAN)

KN