UBEC inaugurates audit steering committees in Kaduna

THE Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) on Friday inaugurated the National Basic Education personnel audit steering committees in Kaduna State.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Commissioner for Education, Hajia, Hakima Lawal, said the committees were for the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Lawal said that the audit exercise would help to address some issues concerning the implementation of basic education programmes in the state.

She said that the national personnel audit was a holistic enumeration of all public and private basic education institutions in Nigeria.

”This exercise is conducted every four years in collaboration with states and local government areas to obtain credible basic education data.

”Data is important for planning. We shall work with the state Universal Basic Education Board to implement this exercise,” she said.

The commissioner said that during the auditing exercise, public and private schools, pupils, teaching and non-teaching staff, school facilities would be enumerated.

Lawal urged stakeholders to support the committees and UBEC personnel to ensure a successful exercise.

She urged members of the committees to see their appointments as a call to duty, saying, ”see it as your own contribution to education development in the state.”

The acting Chairman, Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board, Mr Mohamed Mubarak, said the state government had shown serious commitment to transform basic education.

Mubarak stressed the need for reliable and accurate data to ensure effective planning and informed decisions toward quality basic education delivery.

Also speaking, UBEC’s North West Zonal Director, Mr Mustapha Abubakar, said that the audit would last for a period of 28 days.

”The commission has concluded the exercise in 17 states of the southern part of the country.

”The materials needed for the exercise have been provided. The enumerators should be of good conduct. They should do a thorough job,” he said.

In his speech, Mr Ja’afaru Riyoji, the Chairman, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Kaduna State chapter, pledged the association’s support to ensure a successful exercise.

Mr Abdu Usman, the acting Education Secretary, Kaduna South Local Government Education Authority, also pledged the support of all the education secretaries in the 23 LGAs. (NAN)

KN