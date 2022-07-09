UCH debunks allegation of charging N1,000.00 daily for electricity 

Hits: 4

THE University College Hospital, Ibadan has debunked the allegation all sections of the media that the Hospital is charging N1,000.00 per patient daily for electricity.

The Director of Administration of the Hospital, Mr. S. O. Oladejo on behalf of the Chief Medical Director, Professor Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, said in a statement that there was no time the Hospital charged such fee, and that the Hospital was more concerned with adequate healthcare delivery to Nigerians.

The Statement reads:

“The attention of the Management of the University College Hospital, Ibadan has been drawn to a publication in all sections of the media alleging that the Hospital is charging N1,000.00 per patient daily for electricity.

“The Hospital wishes to state that the memo being referred to was an internal

memo which we did not implement after a thorough review from internal mechanisms for such issues and has since been withdrawn. At no point did the hospital charge electricity fee.

“The management of the Hospital is not oblivious of the fact that the said publication could have negative effect on our patients, we are assuring the public that we shall continue to deliver effective and efficient healthcare to Nigerians irrespective of status.

“It is also important to state that the University College Hospital, Ibadan does not turn back patients and that on several occasions had written off bills incurred by Indigent patients.

“We appeal to the public to ignore the said publication.

“Our doors are always open for people to cross check our activities”.

