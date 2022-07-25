By Ajiri-Oghene Oreh

WITH his recent series of meetings with the Isoko global community in North America, Engr Jonathan Ukodhiko has again, shown his genuine commitment towards the social, economic and political development of the Isoko Federal Constituency he seeks to represent at the House of Representatives in Abuja, the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Again, the Peoples Democratic Party House of Representatives candidate, Ukodhiko’s meetings with Isoko professionals based in Houston, Texas in the United States of America is a clear demonstration of his avowed commitment to constantly engaging the Isoko people wherever they are in his representation.

No doubt, for legislative representation to be termed effective then such representation is expected to articulate the views, interests, fears, hopes and concerns of constituents in policy making and law making that will be beneficial to them.

Consultations with all stakeholders in a Federal Constituency helps not only in enhancing legislative inclusiveness of all constituents, but it ensures the promotion of social cohesion and engendering of meaningful, sustainable development in all Federal Wards.

By engaging the people of Isoko Federal Constituency, Ukodhiko is adopting the bottom up approach to legislative representation instead of the top-down representation that has proven to be dictatorial and tyrannical.

To Ukodhiko, the people always matters and he sees himself as the voice of those that are less often heard in the Federal Constituency, including those who disagree with him.

His engagement with stakeholders clearly underlies his unwavering commitment to democratic principles and practices of participation, representation, accountability, and transparency if elected as a representative of the people in the national legislature.

The conclusion is that, with Engr Jonathan Ukodhiko as the next member representing the Isoko Federal Constituency, there will be guaranteed viable platforms for all stakeholders in our dearly beloved ethnic nationality to be involved and participate actively in the evolution and designing of bills, policies, and programmes that will help realize the manifold aspirations of the people.

Ukodhiko believes through conscientious engagements with the people and all levels of governments and corporate entities he will be able to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Isoko Federal and make life more meaningful for them.

For now, let’s mobilize, support and vote Engr Jonathan Ukodhiko of the PDP for an all-inclusive representation of the Isoko Federal Constituency at the Green Chambers of the National Assembly who is already charting a new path of effective representation through stakeholders’ engagements.

*** Ajiri-Oghene Oreh writes from Otibio Ward 13 in Isoko North LGA.

