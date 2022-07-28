Umahi declines appointment as RMAFC secretary

CHIEF Austin Umahi has declined his appointment as the secretary of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The Umahi, who is the younger brother of Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, in a statement on Thursday in Abakaliki, however appreciated those who congratulated him on the appointment.

“I am honestly humbled by this show of love but regret to inform you that I declined the appointment.

“This is because it is best for job seekers, retired civil servants or anyone who loves the job.

“I am also convinced that at my age and work experience, it is not in doubt that I know what I want in life.

“Anyone interested in the position should not hesitate to approach our indefatigable governor to do the needful. This is because to my knowledge, the position is still vacant,” Umahi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Umahi won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for Ebonyi South Senatorial District held on May 28, 2022.

He was reported to have relinquished his senatorial candidacy to the governor who failed to clinch the party’s presidential ticket.

The party has however fixed a re-run of the primary for July 31 in compliance with a Federal High Court ruling that the governor could not hold the ticket. (NAN)

C.E