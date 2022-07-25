UNILORIN don emerges President, Statisticians’ Society

THE Professional Statisticians’ Society of Nigeria (PSSN) has appointed Prof. Waheed Yahya, a Biostatistics in the Department of Statistics, University of Ilorin, as its new President.

According to the University of Ilorin Bulletin issued on Monday, the election was one of the highlights of the Society’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and 6th International Conference co-hosted by Yaba College of Technology and the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Lagos.

It stated that Yahya was the immediate past National Secretary of the Society and doubled as the Editor-In-Chief of the journal, Annals of Statistical Theory and Application and her conference proceedings.

Similarly, the bulletin stated that the Society also elected Dr Mohammed Garba of the same Department as its new national secretary.

According to the publication, the theme of the conference was : “Statistical Theories and Methods in Drug Development”, facilitated by Statistics researchers and professionals in drug development from Novartis Phama AG, USA.

“The PSSN, which is the registered society of Statistics Professionals in Nigeria, was established with the mission to contribute to the development of the nation.

“This is through advanced statistical research that benefits decision-makers, policy advisers, industrialists, and investors,” it said. (NAN)

