Unknown disease kills 20 children in Afghanistan’s Helmand province

THE outbreak of an unknown disease has claimed the lives of 20 children in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province, provincial director of information and culture Hafiz Rashid said Wednesday.

The infected children died over the past couple of days in Baghran district, the official said.

“`The reason for the outbreak of the disease could be drinking contaminated water.’’

Some affected people including children have been receiving medical treatment at a local health centre, the official said.

The lack of infrastructure facilities including health centres and of access to potable water in Afghanistan’s far-flanged areas have made local villagers prone to death due to curable diseases. (Xinhua/NAN)

C.E