Vagrant docked for alleged intimidation, possession of dangerous weapons

A 25-year-old vagrant, Abdullahi Ibrahim, was on Wednesday docked in a Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged intimidation and possession of dangerous weapons.

The police charged Ibrahim, who lives in Hotoro Quarters, Kano, with criminal intimidation and joining unlawful assembly armed with dangerous weapons.

The Prosecution Counsel, Miss Asma’u Ado, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 12,2022 in Hotoro Quarters Kano.

Ado alleged that at about 11 p.m the defendant was arrested by Jamilu Idris a member of the Vigilante Group in Hotoro Ward Kano.

She said the defendant had in his possession knives and a long metal object.

The police said that the defendant threatened to kill Idris.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 397 and 103 of the Penal Code.

Chief Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti admitted the defendant to bail in the sun of N50,000 and two reliable sureties.

He said one of the surety must be the Ward Head of Hotoro Quarters in Kano while the second surety must a Civil Servant not less than Grade level 7.

Sa’ad-Datti adjourned the matter until Aug.17, for hearing.(NAN)

First published Jun. 29 2022 @ 17:00 GMT | C.E