Vagrant docked for alleged possession of weapon

A 23-year-old vagrant, Kehinde Ogunniyi, was on Tuesday docked in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for alleged unlawful possession of dangerous weapon.

Ogunniyi, whose address was not given is charged with unlawful possession of dangerous weapon.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 21, at about 2a.m at the CCECC Gate, Badagry expressway, Lagos,

Adeosun said that the defendant allegedly armed himself with a long knife at the odd hours of the night and attempted to commit felony with intent to steal from unsuspected motorists.

The offence, the police said, contravened the provisions of Sections 406 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate Lazarus Hotepo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case until Aug 22, for mention. (NAN)

