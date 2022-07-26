THE Kaduna State Government has declared Wednesday and Thursday as public holidays to enable more citizens to complete their voter registration.

The state government has also appealed to the residents to register before Sunday.

This is contained in a statement by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, on Tuesday in Kaduna.

The government further urged all eligible residents to seize the window to register and be in a position to exercise their rights to vote.

Adekeye said the government had requested all employers to actively support their staff to register before INEC closed voter registration on Sunday. (NAN)

A.I