We’re committed to peace, security in Enugu — MACBAN

THE Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) says it is committed to ensuring peace and security in Enugu State.

The declaration was made in Enugu on Sunday by its South East Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki.

He said it became necessary to make such a commitment following the mutual suspicion between herders and members of their host communities.

He said that contrary to opinions in some quarters, herders doing their legitimate business in the state were law-abiding and not part of the security breaches in parts of the state.

He said matters of a strained relationship between villagers in Eha-Amufu in Isiuzo Local Government Area of the state and herders in the area were being sorted out.

“There arose complaints that some herders in the area were involved in criminal activities, which caused a strain in the relationship between them and the host community.

“This bad blood escalated to the point of people being attacked and killed by hoodlums and the herders had no option than to relocate to nearby communities in Benue,” he said.

Siddiki said it was gratifying, however, that the state government had initiated a peaceful resolution of the mistrust between the two groups.

He said the move involved a strategic meeting between representatives of the villages in Eha-Amufu, herders’ leaders from Benue, Kogi and Enugu States and the chief security officer of Isiuzo Local Government Area.

Siddiki said the essence of the meeting was to usher in peace and security, which had been elusive in the area.

“We commend Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for creating this synergy that has brought us together to sue for sustainable peace.

“Without this, we will not have access to the host communities. May God continue to guide the governor until the end of his administration,” Siddiki prayed. (NAN)

