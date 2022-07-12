Why APC will win a landslide victory in Osun – Obahiagbon

Hits: 3

A former House of Representatives member and APC Chieftain, Patrick Obahiagbon has expressed strong optimism regarding the chances of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the forthcoming Osun State gubernatorial election.

The Osun governorship election holds on July 16.

The forerunners of the Osun governorship seat include; Governor Gboyega Oyetola, APC; Ademola Adeleke, PDP; Yusuf Lasun, Labour Party; Oyegoke Omigbodun, SDP, and Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party.

While speaking to Arise TV on the APC’s resolve and preparations to retain the governorship seat ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial poll, Obahiagbon, who is the party’s Media Coordinator for the election, said Governor Gboyega Oyetola will be re-elected in a “landslide victory.”

He said, “I am very aplomb that the victory this time is going to be a landslide victory. That’s because in the case of Governor Oyetola, it is a case of political soliloquy. By that, I mean the fact speaks for itself.

“Four years ago, the people of Osun state did not really have any objective political conundrum with which to measure the capacity, the extent to which Governor Oyetola has cultivated regime of the mental magnanimity to deliver democracy to be dividends of the people.

“But now, he has a report card. And if the people of Osun state look at that report card very critically and objectively, they will return a resounding vote.”

About the possibility of low voter turn out during the poll, the former lawmaker said voters will come out en masse to vote because they are happy with governor Oyetola.

“Governor Oyetola has lifted the bar so much that the voters in Osun State are happy. The voters are going to come out to vote. He has fulfilled his constitutional obligations to the workers in Osun state,” he said.

-Daily Trust

