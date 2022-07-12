Why Joke Silva will never exploit Olu Jacobs’ vulnerability — Patrick Doyle

Hits: 2

VETERAN Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle, has revealed why his colleague, Joke Silva, would never take advantage of her ailing husband, Olu Jacobs, to torture him.

The past few days have been riddled with a lot of emotions, especially as Nigerians witnessed Joke Silva cheerfully celebrating her husband, Olu Jacobs, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Patrick Doyle, via his Facebook page, addressed women hinging Joke Silva’s devotion to her husband on the care he showered on her in the early stages of their marriage.

He also stated that the Joke Silva he knows would have still treated ‘Uncle Olu’ with love and care even if he were a philanderer and woman beater

His post read, “All those women hinging Joke Silva’s devotion to her ailing elderly husband on his devotion and care towards her in the early stages of the marriage have simply got it wrong. According to them, ‘not so faithful and devoted husbands’ should not expect the same kind of treatment in the twilight of their lives, they even go as far as telling such men to expect torment from their wives in old age. In their little minds, they have concluded that Joke Silva shares this flawed philosophy of theirs.

“The Joke that I know would have still treated Uncle Olu with the same measure of love and devotion even if he were a philanderer and wife beater, which thankfully he was not. She would never have taken advantage of his vulnerability to torture him because it’s simply not in her DNA to do so. She belongs to the old school where dignity and honour count and where doing the right thing is not contingent upon reciprocity.

“Salt may mimick sugar in appearance, but there is a difference. Let it be known that Joke Silva, the wife of Oludotun Jacobs and mother of Soji, is not a member of the “Egbe Kini O’ko’ Ose’ Club” (Wetin Husband Fit Do Sef). Joke Omoluabi, on behalf of all men perfect and flawed, I say a big thank you.”

-Daily Trust

KN