Wikki Tourists beat visiting Katsina United 2-0  

WIKKI Tourists FC of Bauchi on Sunday beat visiting Katsina United FC 2-0 in a 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Match Day 38 fixture of the last match of the season, sent Katsina United to relegation.

Wikki Tourists FC secured 52 points in the 10th position after 38 matches.

Fuad Adelajoti of Wikki Tourists scored the opener in two minutes of the match, while Saleh Ibrahim netted the second goal in 78th minute.

The match was highly technical as both teams displayed entertaining skills and efforts.

However, the Katsina boys’ approach seemed to settle for a draw but the attempt was punctured by the Tourists who grabbed the full points at stake.

Mr Kabiru Dogo, Technical Adviser to Wikki Tourists FC thanked God for giving him the opportunity to stabilise the team.

He commended the team for their efforts in all the matches of the 2021/2022 NPFL season.

Dogo also appreciated the management of the team and the state government for providing necessary incentives for the team to scale through.

On his Part, Mr Abdallah Sheriff, Head Coach of Katsina United, congratulated Wikki Tourists FC for remaining in the league.

He expressed disappointment with the big Northern football clubs such as Kano Pillars and Katsina United for being relegated.

Sheriff promised to remain in the club to build a strong team in the next season.(NAN)

C.E