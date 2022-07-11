Wimbledon champion Djokovic tumbles four places in world rankings

Hits: 3

SERBIA’S Novak Djokovic claimed the men’s title at Wimbledon on Sunday but a day later tumbled four places to seventh in the world rankings —- his lowest placing in four years.

The rankings were published by the governing Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), who removed points from Wimbledon.

The action was due to the All England Club’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine.

Djokovic, who also won Wimbledon in 2021, therefore lost 2,000 points from his tally to fall to 4,770, behind Daniil Medvedev’s best 7,775.

Russian Medvedev was one of those banned from Wimbledon but he remains top of the rankings going into the North American hard-court season.

Germany’s Olympic champion Alexander Zverev is second, on 6,850 points, with Spain’s Rafael Nadal third.

Meanwhile Swiss great Roger Federer, who has not played due to injury since Wimbledon last year, fell out of the rankings completely.(dpa/NAN)

