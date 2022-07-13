Woman docked for allegedly lashing neighbour, causing injuries

A 53-year-old woman, Esther Balogun, was on Wednesday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court for allegedly lashing neighbour and causing bodily harm.

The police charged Balogun, who resides in Mokola, Ibadan with conspiracy, assault and causing bodily harm.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olufemi Omilana, told the court that Balogun allegedly conspired together with four others at large to commit the act of assault against the complainant.

Omilana said on July 3, at about noon, the defendant allegedly hired people to assault Shina Oluwagbemi, 33, by flogging him with a whip because he insulted.

Omilana said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 351, 355 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs Munirat Giwa-Babalola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Babalola adjourned the matter until Oct. 17 for hearing. (NAN)

C.E