Woman drags step-sister to court over inheritance

A woman, Sa’adatu Ahmad, on Tuesday dragged her step-sister, Safiya Isma’il to a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, seeking a share of their mother’s belongings.

Ahmad, through her counsel, N. Murtala, said the parties who all lived in Tudunwada in Kaduna, are of the same mother and his client is the youngest.

He said that when Isma’ls father died, in 1974, her mother, Fatima, married the father of his client.

The counsel also said that Fatima, according to Islamic rites inherited one-eight of her first husband’s property, where his client wants her share.

He said Fatima died in 2008 and conflicts erupted between the sisters.

”When their mother died, my client was not there when the deceased’s rooms were shared, she was only called and given one.

”Fatima wrote a will before her died. My client wants the possessions shared all over again,’ he said.

Responding, Isma’il, said their mother inherited only two rooms which was shared equally.

”My younger sister, lived in one room and I gave her the order room to rent out and use the money to defray some bills.

“I did not give her the room as a gift. I want the court to visit the house and our mother’s other properties,” she said.

After listening to the parties, the Judge, Malam Murtala Nasir adjourned the case until Aug. 3, for the complainant to produce the will written by their mother before she died.(NAN)

