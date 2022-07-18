Woman jailed 1 year for trafficking 6.3kg of marijuana

A Federal High Court in Ibadan on Monday sentenced a woman, Kafayat Taofeek to one year imprisonment for trafficking 6.3 kg of marijuana.

Delivering judgment, Justice Uche Agomoh, held that she convicted Taofeek based on the evidence tendered before her by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) as well as the confessional statements of the convict.

“I am satisfied that the prosecution has proven beyond reasonable doubt that the convict truly committed the crime.

“However, the record before the court indicates that the convict is a first time offender and has not wasted tax payers’ money before pleading guilty.

“I hope that she is truly remorseful of her actions as she has shown so far.

“To serve as a deterrent to other criminals, Taofeek is sentenced to one year in the prison and thee sentence starts from the date she was first arrested,” the judge said.

Agomoh ordered the NDLEA to destroy the weed exhibit found in her possession.

The defence counsel, Mr J. Morakinyo, had before the judgment pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing his client.

Earlier, counsel to the NDLEA, Oyo State Command, Ms A.A. Balogun told the court that Taofeek who was 22 years, was arraigned on a one-count charge bordering on unlawful dealing in Narcotic.

Shedding more light on the matter, Balogun said that the agency’s operatives apprehended Taofeek on Jan. 27, in a bus with reg. no. LAG839EPY along Lagos-Ibadan expressway in possession of a bag concealed with 6.3 kg of cannabis.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 11 (C ) of the Ndlea Act Cap N30 Laaw of the federation of Nigeria 2004. (NAN)

KN