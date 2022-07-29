You have to put in work to get me, Bella tells Sheggz￼

BBNAIJA level one housemate Bella has reiterated that Sheggz needs to put in more work to get her.

In a recent conversation, Sheggz and Bella spoke about the state of their relationship with the Londoner saying that he does not want to seem like ex-housemate Ozo running after Bella.

He accused Bella of not making effort to build their relationship.

He said: “You’re beautiful, but you need to make effort.”

“I never told you to make an effort. To get me you have to put in work,” she added.

Since confessing to having feelings for Bella, Sheggz has kept referring to her as ‘babe,’ but the beautiful-looking housemate asked to be called by her name.

However, Sheggz insists on referring to her as ‘babe’ because everyone else calls her Bella and he is not everybody else.

The two started talking about what they would do outside the house together.

They spoke of traveling and Sheggz said he would spoil her rotten.

He went on to reassure Bella that he would never make her feel small, scared, or disrespect her in any way.

However, Bella reiterated that she does not want to lose focus and is here to win.

