Youths lockdown Nsukka in solidarity rally for Obi￼

THE university town of Nsukka, Enugu State, was locked down at the weekend, following heavy human and vehicular traffic as the residents of Enugu North Senatorial District came out in their numbers during a solidarity rally in support of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi.

The sensitisation rally was organised by a group of youths under the umbrella of ‘Nsukka Youths for Good Governance,’ advising residents of the Senatorial District, comprising six local councils, on the need to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in readiness for 2023 polls.

The peaceful rally, which started at the popular Total Roundabout in Nsukka Local Council, proceeded to Odenigbo Junction through Ugwuoye Junction and other major roads in Nsukka town.

The process witnessed an impressive turnout of youths and elderly, who declared their support for the LP presidential candidate and the governorship candidate of the party, Mr Chijoke Edoga, among other candidates of the party.

The Director-General of the group, Clinton Ogbonna, who spoke to reporters, said: “We, the youths, especially those from Nsukka zone, brainstormed and said we are going to sensitise residents to get their PVCs so that we can exercise our franchise during the 2023 general elections.

“Again we came here because we are ‘Obi-dient’ youths. As Nigerian youths, we are saying the time has come for us to take back our country because we believe this country belongs to us.

“If it is true that the country belongs to us, it is now time for us to take it back. We are not going to take back the country violently; we are going to do it systematically and obediently by getting our PVCs to vote out bad governance.

“Our belief is that when we vote out bad governance, we would be ending recurrent ASUU strikes, corruption, bad leaders, insecurity, secessionist and bandits, among others in this country.”

