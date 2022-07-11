15 bodies recovered from 16-passenger capsized boat

Hits: 5

A total of 15 bodies have been recovered from the 16-passenger boat that capsized on July 8 at Ojo area of Lagos State.

General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, confirmed the new figure.

Four bodies of the victims were recovered on Saturday, while 11 others were recovered on Sunday.

Emmanuel said Search and Rescue teams of LASWA, the National Inland Waterways, Nigerian Marine Police and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, were still searching for the only remaining body.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 16-passenger boat took off from Mile 2, and was heading to Ibeshe in Ojo Area when tragedy struck.

LASWA had earlier reported that the boat took off at 7.45pm on Friday carrying a full capacity of 16 passengers.

Emmanuel said the boat driver broke waterways rules by sailing late in the evening without providing life jackets for passengers. (NAN)

