16-year-old boy docked for allegedly stealing welding tools

A 16-year-old boy was on Wednesday docked in a Kafanchan Upper Customary Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State for allegedly stealing welding tools, generator set and a canopy worth N285, 000.

The police charged the minor with criminal trespass, house breaking and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Esther Bishen, told the court that the matter was reported at the Kafanchan Police Station on June 26 by Chukwudi Ani of Garaje.

Bishen said the defendant entered the complainant’s welding shop and stole tools, including a generator set and canopy, all worth N285, 000.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 337, 332 and 270 of the Penal Code law of Kaduna State.

When the charge was read to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor prayed the court for an adjournment to enable her call witnesses to prove the case.

In his ruling, Judge George Gwani, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Gwani adjourned the matter until July 20 for further mention. (NAN)

