18 years after, FCTA retirees beg Buhari for entitlements

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) retirees have pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari for the payment of their entitlements, 18 years after their involuntary retirement.

In a Save Our Soul (SOS) letter to the president, the retirees said they had not been fully paid their gratuities since they were disengaged in 2004/2006 under the rightsizing/downsizing exercise of the federal government.

In the letter signed by the Vice Chairman of the FCDA/FCTA Retirees Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Paulinus Bassey, they accused the FCDA/FCTA of not remitting their pension deductions and National Housing Funds.

“The FCTA has deliberately refused and/or neglected to pay the balance or withheld 25 per cent to us despite our repeated demands. Most shockingly sir, is the fact that the relatives and cronies of those in positions of authority then had since been paid and leaving us because we have no connection.

“Some of us who are well over 60 years who applied for the recovery of our National Housing Funds were denied payment by the Federal Mortgage Bank reason being that FCDA/FCTA did not remit the deductions made from our salaries while in office, thus compounding our present plights.

“Mr President Sir, for your information, the arrears of the consequential adjustment of the national minimum wage have yet not been paid.

“The pensioners of the federal ministries have all received their arrears since last year and here we are still waiting.”

The retirees appealed to the president to compel the FCT Minister, Malam Mohammad Bello, to urgently settle all their outstanding benefits.

-Daily Trust

