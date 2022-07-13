2 men docked for allegedly stealing 5 bags of rice

TWO men, Danladi Yusuf and Garba Rabiu, were on Wednesday arraigned in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 5 bags of rice worth N165,000.

Yusuf, 28 and Rabiu, 30, both residents of Kinkinau, are facing a two-count charges of criminal conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendants, and two others at large, committed the offences on July 9, at about 11:35 p.m., at Kawo Market in Kaduna.

Leo said that the defendants and their accomplices, broke into the shop of the complainant, Usman Hassan, and stole 5 bags of rice worth N165, 000.

He said that the defendants were apprehended by the community vigilance group while the two others escaped.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 271 and 234 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State 2017.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200, 000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

Emmanuel ordered that each surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must be gainfully employed.

He adjourned the matter until Aug. 10, for further hearing.(NAN)

A.I