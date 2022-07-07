2 NYSC members receive state honours in Bauchi

Hits: 11

TWO members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Bauchi State have received the State Hounours Award for distinguished service year.

The recipient of the awards are Wisdom Okeoghene, NYSC number BA/21B/1176 and Abdullahi Mubarak, BA/21B/0023.

NYSC State Coordinator, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar stated this during the Passing out Parade of the 2021 Batch “B” Stream 1 corps members, on Thursday in Bauchi.

He said the two corps members had earned the prerequisites to be recognised with the awards.

The Coordinator said that five other corps members got their service year extended by two months for various offences committed during the service year.

This, he said would serve as deterrent to others while the award would encourage them to be up and doing.

“In line with the policy of the scheme to reward hard work and dedication to duty, two corps members who distinguished themselves in the rendition of their national service have been presented to the state government for the bestowal of the State Award for distinguished service.

“My dear corps members, it is my earnest and sincere hope that you have learnt the lesson intended by this carrot and stick policy of the scheme that all manners of reward abound, including rewards for hard work and indolence.

“So for those who performed creditably during the service year, I wish to tell you that your period of hard work has just begun, and for those who failed to live above board as expected, this is the time to start on a new slate,” he said.

He commended the state government, security agencies, community leaders, corps employers and other stakeholders for their support to the scheme.

Gov. Bala Mohammed, said that people of the state appreciated the contribution of the Corps members towards sustainable social and economic development of the state.

Represented by Mr Bako Abubakar, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sport Development, Mohammed pledged commitment to provide enabling environment for the managers of the scheme and corps members to discharge their duties effectively. (NAN)

KN