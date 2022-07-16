NO fewer than 200 members of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) will undergo vaccination training at the association 41st National conference scheduled for Lagos.

This was made known in a statement by the ACPN National Chairman, Adewale Oladigbolu, ahead of the scientific conference slated to hold between July 25 and July 29.

Oladigbolu also stated that the conference would enable the ACPN members to enrich themselves in learning and skill enhancement with a mix of opportunities to network with colleagues and catch fun.

He said that part of the agenda for the conference was the Mandatory Continuing Development Programme (MCDP) stipulated by the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) for all Pharmacy Practitioners in Nigeria.

According to him, community pharmacists are the most accessible-trained healthcare providers that offer services along the protective, preventive, curative, promotion and palliative spectra of the health delivery system.

He also stated that the annual national scientific conference was a unique opportunity for practitioners to deliberate on contemporary issues pharmacy practice and healthcare in Nigeria.

“It is noteworthy that other critical stakeholders in the healthcare industry usually join us in policy debates at this all-important event.

“The theme of this year’s Conference is “Never waste crisis: community pharmacists learning for future preparedness.

“This theme is a reflection of the COVID-19 global crisis which led to the death of more than 15 million people globally,” he said.

According to Oladigbolu, since Nigeria is in dire need of more resources for healthcare, community pharmacists are available to close that gap.

He stated that currently, about 100 pharmacists are administering COVID-19 vaccination nationwide out of 6,530 willing and able community pharmacists.

He said that more pharmacists needed to be trained to close the gaps in COVID-19 vaccination as well as routine immunisations.

Oladigbolu said that the training would be conducted with the support of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) to scale up on meeting Nigeria’s primary healthcare needs.

He said that the conference would offer formal integration of community pharmacists in the primary healthcare system in Nigeria where the National Health Insurance Act is at the implementation stage.

According to the statement, pharmacy practice is a scientific endeavor with a huge commercial window which also guarantees the financial health of the practice of members.

Oladigbolu said that the ACPN was partnering with Polaris Bank and Leadway insurance in crafting a workshop titled financial intelligence for community pharmacists.

He said that healthy community pharmacists would doubtlessly ensure a better healthcare system in Nigeria.

Prominent Nigerians like Prof. Babagana Zulum, Governor Borno state, Dr Faisal Shuiab, Executive Director, NPHCDA, and Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye are expected at the conference.

The President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Prof. Odianose Usifoh, Registrar, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, Pharm. Babashehu Ahmed are also expected at the ACPN conference. (NAN)

KN